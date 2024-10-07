Suspect nabbed with pill bottle belonging to woman in The Villages

A suspect was apprehended with a pill bottle belonging to a woman in The Villages.

Shayne Byrle Kielmann, 43, who lists an address in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin, was behaving in a suspicious manner this past Wednesday night at the Dairy Queen in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He was found in a red Toyota Tundra pickup.

During a patdown, an officer discovered a pill bottle in Kielmann’s shorts. The pill bottle belonged to an “elderly” woman living in the Leyton Villas. Kielmann claimed he was the woman’s caretaker.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the woman at her home. She denied that Kielmann was her caretaker and said he was no longer living at the villa.

Kielmann was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, a syringe, and more than 30 pills including Hydroxyzine, Alprazolam and Clonazepam.

He was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $9,000.