72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

The Villages Charter School cancels classes due to Hurricane Milton

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages Charter School will close Wednesday and Thursday for Hurricane Milton. This cancellation also covers The Villages Charter School Autism Center and The Villages Early Childhood Centers. 

School will be open Tuesday, Oct. 8. All Buffalo Adventures programs will operate as normal on Tuesday.

No staff or students should be on any VCS campus on Wednesday, Oct. 9 or Thursday, Oct. 10 

After-school extra-curricular activities for Tuesday are also canceled. 

A decision regarding Friday will come later this week and depends on Hurricane Milton’s path and impact. A new VCS 24-25 school calendar will be created to make up the missed days and published as soon as possible. 

Sumter County Schools

All other Sumter County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, due to Hurricane Milton.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Give Jersey Girl a break!

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the Jersey Girl’s parking job at a postal station.

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Simple question about upcoming election

A Village of Hadley resident poses an important question about the upcoming presidential election. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos