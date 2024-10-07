The Villages Charter School cancels classes due to Hurricane Milton

The Villages Charter School will close Wednesday and Thursday for Hurricane Milton. This cancellation also covers The Villages Charter School Autism Center and The Villages Early Childhood Centers.

School will be open Tuesday, Oct. 8. All Buffalo Adventures programs will operate as normal on Tuesday.

No staff or students should be on any VCS campus on Wednesday, Oct. 9 or Thursday, Oct. 10

After-school extra-curricular activities for Tuesday are also canceled.

A decision regarding Friday will come later this week and depends on Hurricane Milton’s path and impact. A new VCS 24-25 school calendar will be created to make up the missed days and published as soon as possible.

Sumter County Schools

All other Sumter County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, due to Hurricane Milton.