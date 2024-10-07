The Villages offers hurricane-related update on trash collection

Sanitation services provided by Jacobs for residents in all areas of The Villages (excluding those within the Town of Lady Lake and unincorporated Lake County areas) for Thursday, Oct. 10 has been canceled. For those affected, collection will occur on Saturday, Oct. 12. Pickup scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 will be collected as normal.

Bulk pickups provided by Jacobs have been canceled for the rest of the week. Bulk pickups can be pre-scheduled for the coming week by calling Utility Billing Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.