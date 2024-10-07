Villager arrested after alleged attack on older female roommate

A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack on his older female roommate.

Daniel Sullivan, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was booked Saturday at the Marion County Jail on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Sullivan’s 77-year-old “roommate” contacted law enforcement after the Chicago native accused her of stealing his steroids and attacked her, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He pushed her and began breaking items in a hallway. Sullivan proceeded to pick up a four-foot blue cabinet and threw it at the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman retreated to a bedroom and tried to close a door. However, Sullivan pushed the door and hit the woman in the head.

He fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement. A Belleview police officer found Sullivan in a car parked at a business on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview.

In April, Sullivan was arrested after allegedly stealing a disabled woman’s medicine.