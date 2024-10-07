72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested after alleged attack on older female roommate

By Staff Report
Comments
Daniel Sullivan
Daniel Sullivan

A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack on his older female roommate.

Daniel Sullivan, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was booked Saturday at the Marion County Jail on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Sullivan’s 77-year-old “roommate” contacted law enforcement after the Chicago native accused her of stealing his steroids and attacked her, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He pushed her and began breaking items in a hallway. Sullivan proceeded to pick up a four-foot blue cabinet and threw it at the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman retreated to a bedroom and tried to close a door. However, Sullivan pushed the door and hit the woman in the head.

He fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement. A Belleview police officer found Sullivan in a car parked at a business on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview.

In April, Sullivan was arrested after allegedly stealing a disabled woman’s medicine.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Give Jersey Girl a break!

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the Jersey Girl’s parking job at a postal station.

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Simple question about upcoming election

A Village of Hadley resident poses an important question about the upcoming presidential election. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos