Who do we want leading us?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

With all the pundits and analyses about the upcoming election, it all comes down to one question:
Who do we want leading us? A champion of workers, or a champion of billionaires? A friend to the world’s democracies, or a friend to the world’s dictators? A person of honesty and respect for the law, or a person of lies and deception and evading the law? A person of respect for women, or a person who denigrates and destroys the rights of women? A person who’s primary goal is to help our citizens and give them a voice in government, or whose primary goal is personal power for himself? A person who respects people, or who makes fun of people?
I think that says it all.

Henry Morgenstern
Pennbrooke Fairways

 

Photos