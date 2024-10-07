Woman allegedly attacked by boyfriend after refusing to perform ‘sexual favor’

A woman was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend after she refused to perform a “sexual favor” for him.

Nathan Willis, 30, of Ocklawaha, was booked without bond Sunday at the Marion County Jail on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

He was arrested as the result of an altercation which occurred in September, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, who had been living with Willis for about a month during a two-month relationship, said she refused to perform a “sexual favor” for Willis. They got into a shoving match in the living room, causing the woman to fall to the floor. She got up and went to a bedroom to lay down. Willis followed her into the bedroom and put her in a choke hold. The 220-pounder also wrapped his legs around her. He eventually freed her, and she called her sister, who called 911. The woman took photos of her injuries and provided them to law enforcement.

Willis fled the premises, but was later tracked down and taken into custody.