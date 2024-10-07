You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

To the Editor:

In reference to buying out the stores‘ water, toilet paper, etc. and leaving nothing for anyone else in this hurricane! It’s called greed!

You destroyed our little towns, cut down our beloved trees, chased our animals out of their natural habitats and they have no where to go anymore, building and building your ridiculous houses and you expect priorities over people that grew up here. But in time of need we will still help you. Give a little back. Be grateful and kind.

Patricia Wagner

Lake Miona