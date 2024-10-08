David Arthur Clever

David Arthur Clever, 81, The Villages, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Art was born on February 24, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to A. Franklin Clever and F. Jean Cossum.

Art and his loving wife Lynn moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2012, after living for decades in Coal Valley, Illinois. He had retired from John Deere and Company of Moline, Illinois, with over 42 years of dedicated service, beginning as a Design Engineer in 1967 after graduating from Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. From 1964 to 1970, beginning in college and into his early career, he also served in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard both in Ohio and Illinois. In 1974, John Deere moved him to the Technical Center as a Standards Engineer, beginning what was to become a distinguished career as a globally recognized expert in the field of mechanical fasteners.

Art represented John Deere interests admirably for over 34 years, chairing national and international committees responsible for standards development and earning much respect and many accolades along the way. In 2007, Art was the recipient of the prestigious ASME Dedicated Service Award for his outstanding performance and leadership. Art was especially proud of his elevation to a Fellow in the Standards Engineers Society (SES). Over his career, Art demonstrated the importance of maintaining an open mind and continuous education. He earned a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1998 via correspondence and was awarded an honorary PhD in 2006.

While Art’s career as an engineer was a significant part of his identity, he was also a man of faith and family. He was an active member of Lake Deaton United Methodist Church of Wildwood, Florida. He was devoted to the local church, committed to his men’s small group, and eager to serve. He loved his wife and children and showed his love not least through his generosity and quiet strength. He had encyclopedic knowledge, could fix anything, and had a mentor’s mindset, meaning he passed on knowledge and curiosity and wisdom.

As anyone who spoke to Art one-on-one would know, he was a great storyteller—and with good reason. From growing up on the farm, to traveling internationally for John Deere, from pursuing his wide-ranging personal interests, to raising his four children, Art had collected knowledge and experience to speak into almost any situation. His hobbies ranged far and wide: collecting coins and stamps, photography, languages, woodworking, fishing, building miniature model ships, endless tinkering with machines, to name a few. He read murder mysteries, thrillers, and spy novels. He liked fine watches and pens.

The physical toll of illness that led to Art’s passing came only after he had fought bravely many health battles for the better part of 28 years. In 1996, he suffered a near fatal car accident with many lasting consequences. Nevertheless, the experience only renewed Art’s love of life—a spirit that would sustain him through many struggles with his health.

Art is survived by his wife and best friend of over 57 years: Lynn Clever of The Villages, FL; two daughters: Melissa A. Mattes and her husband Kyle of Doral, FL and Amy L. Clever of Moline, IL; two sons: Andrew L. Clever and his wife Kari of Lakeland, FL, and John David Clever and his wife Emily of East Moline, IL; a brother: James E. Clever of Croton, OH; two grandchildren: William Clayton Clever and Arthur Owen Clever; and many nieces and nephews.