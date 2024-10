Jeffrey F. Bekasi, 75, of The Villages, Florida passed away August 24, 2024.

He was the son of the late Frank “Fred” and Lucille “Lindy” (Lynn) Bekasi.

He was predeceased by a brother, Lynn “Teddy” Bekasi. He was born August 6, 1949 in Torrington, CT and is survived by his wife, Judy Bekasi, sons Scott and Jeffrey “JJ” Jamison Bekasi, a sister, Judith Judi” (Bekasi) Noonan and 2 nephews, Jay and Jaime Noonan