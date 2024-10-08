Neighbors worried hurricane will blow debris from fire-damaged villa

Nervous neighbors are worried Hurricane Milton will blow debris from a fire-damaged villa, creating dangerous projectiles that could take aim at their homes.

The courtyard villa at 1336 La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged when it was struck by lightning in June.

Any repair work appears to have stalled at the home, and there is plenty of debris at the home making neighbors nervous as Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

A satellite dish on the roof seems wobbly at best and there is plenty of charred furnishings in the home, visible from the garage that has been partially boarded up. The roof has a huge gaping hole from the fire that made the home uninhabitable.

Neighbors said they soon could be victims of the debris to be blown around by hurricane-force winds.