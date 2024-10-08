80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Neighbors worried hurricane will blow debris from fire-damaged villa

By Meta Minton
Comments

Nervous neighbors are worried Hurricane Milton will blow debris from a fire-damaged villa, creating dangerous projectiles that could take aim at their homes.

The courtyard villa at 1336 La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged when it was struck by lightning in June.

Neighbors are concerned about debris at this house damaged by a fire sparked by lightning
Neighbors are concerned about debris at this house damaged by a fire sparked by lightning.

Any repair work appears to have stalled at the home, and there is plenty of debris at the home making neighbors nervous as Hurricane Milton churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

default
The courtyard villa was struck by lightning in late June.

A satellite dish on the roof seems wobbly at best and there is plenty of charred furnishings in the home, visible from the garage that has been partially boarded up. The roof has a huge gaping hole from the fire that made the home uninhabitable.

Neighbors said they soon could be victims of the debris to be blown around by hurricane-force winds.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos