To the Editor:

Being handicapped and not being able to get out of your car because someone decided to park their GOLF CART in the STRIPED AREA of HANDICAP SPACE should be a TICKET if NOT A TOW at their EXPENSE.

ALSO, PARKING in VISITOR SPACE is a WHOLE OTHER ISSUE HOPEFULLY being RESOLVED as I write this ARTICLE.

Learn to PARK and ADHERE to RULES!

Kevin Murrin

Village of Belle Aire