Publix has announced that it will be shutting down eight stores in The Villages ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Oct. 8) and are scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

The stores closing in The Villages are located at:

• Colony Plaza

• La Plaza Grande (Spanish Springs)

• Grand Traverse

• Lake Deaton

• Magnolia Plaza

• Mulberry Grove

• Southern Trace

• Spanish Plaines