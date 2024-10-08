Review your hurricane checklist before Milton comes to town.
- As Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida, review your hurricane checklist one more time.
- Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special needs.
- Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there.
- Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you.
- Fill your automobile(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged.
- Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor the storm’s latest developments.
- Ensure all your electronic and devices are fully charged.
- Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational.
- Gather important documentation and place in waterproof container.
- If you have an emergency power source, such as a generator, learn how to use it properly.