Review your hurricane checklist before Milton comes to town.

As Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida, review your hurricane checklist one more time.

Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special needs.

Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there.

Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you.

Fill your automobile(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged.

Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor the storm’s latest developments.

Ensure all your electronic and devices are fully charged.

Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational.

Gather important documentation and place in waterproof container.