80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Review your hurricane checklist before Milton comes to town

By Villages-News Editorial
Comments

Review your hurricane checklist before Milton comes to town.

  • As Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida, review your hurricane checklist one more time.
  • Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special needs.
  • Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there.
  • Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you.
  • Fill your automobile(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged.
  • Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor the storm’s latest developments.
  • Ensure all your electronic and devices are fully charged.
  • Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational.
  • Gather important documentation and place in waterproof container.
  • If you have an emergency power source, such as a generator, learn how to use it properly.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos