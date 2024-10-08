Stephen Duhamel

82.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Stephen L. Duhamel of The Villages, FL, formerly of Branford, died Saturday October 5, 2024 at his son’s home in Northford. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Suzanne “Suki” Pombo Duhamel.

Steve was born on September 17, 1940 in Staten Island, NY, son of the late Stephen L. and Dorothy Peterson Duhamel. He was a first-generation entrepreneur, as the owner operator of East Haven Hay & Grain, which evolved into East Haven Landscape Products. He also was the founder, along with his children, of The Trailer Depot in Northford. Steve was a graduate of SUNY Farmingdale and Cornell University. He was a member of the Connecticut Nurseryman’s Association, Connecticut Groundskeepers Association, American Association of Nurserymen and he was a 25-year member of the Branford Planning and Zoning Commission. He was instrumental in the development of the Branford Trolley Trail.

In addition to Suki, Steve is survived by his children, Michael (Susan Doody) Duhamel of Northford and Kelli (Sean) Brosnan of Branford, his grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) and Shane Duhamel and Mac, Timmy and Dillon Brosnan, the joy of his life, his great-granddaughter Aida Mae Duhamel and his sister Dottie O’Neill of New City, NY. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Mariana Daniels, Joanne Duhamel and Jeanie Pombo as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Danielle Duhamel, his brother Paul Duhamel and his brothers-in-law, Richie O’Neill and Tony Pombo.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 12, at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery.

