Stupid people voting for stupider people

To the Editor:

Why would anyone vote for someone who floods our country with criminals, rapists and mental patients? And to top it off, give them a hotel room to live in, EBT cards which are loaded with money, let them bring drugs into our country, take our jobs, and kill and rape citizens. They have been handed everything by the Dems and now there is no FEMA assistance for the hurricane victims because Kamala used it all for the benefits of the illegal aliens. Quit watching fake news and get the facts from a real, unbiased station like Fox or NewsMax. I am voting for the person who has the conservative policies I agree with. You may not like Trump, but his policies are for Americans and not socialists like Kamala.

Deborah Jaspring

Village of Chatham