Sumter County officials monitoring fuel availability and setting up shelters

As powerful Hurricane Milton barrels through the gulf toward Florida’s west coast, Sumter County officials are bracing for an impact possibly as strong as Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Commissioners declared a state of emergency at a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Irma left behind piles of debris, caused sinkholes and flooded golf courses. The Villages worked to recoup money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for millions of dollars in damages.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold told commissioners that emergency management officials have been monitoring the gulf for the last couple of weeks.

“There is a lot of logistics that needs to take place,” he said.

Milton has become a Category 5 storm with winds over 180 mph. By the time it reaches Sumter County, it is expected to be a tropical storm and five to ten inches or rain are anticipated.

“We’re looking at tropical force winds from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening,” said David Casto, the county’s emergency management director, adding that flooding also could occur.

Irma had a major impact on fuel availability and Arnold said sheriff’s deputies are staged at various locations to monitor gas stations and watch for traffic problems as drivers pass through Sumter County on the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 while evacuating south Florida.

Sandbags will be available from 8 am to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Park, 1589 County Road 459, Lake Panasoffkee. Residents should bring shovels if possible and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

Shelters are set to open Wednesday morning. The Sumter County Fairgrounds near Webster is a primary shelter, but Arnold said the county also may use South Sumter High School and Webster Elementary School if needed.

“The timing is very important,” he said. “We don’t want to open them up too early or they may fill up with evacuees.”

Additional information on shelters and evacuation routes is available at online at www.sumterprepares.com.

Residents should expect power outages, Arnold said, especially in areas like Nobleton, where they have experienced them in the past.