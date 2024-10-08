Temple Shalom commemorates one year after Oct. 7 massacre

The slaughter of hundreds of young Jews at a music festival and families living in nearby kibbutz villages on Oct. 7, 2023, by barbaric Hamas terrorists, were of such a magnitude, that as a Jewish congregation, Temple Shalom of Central Florida, felt compelled to not only commemorate this event but also demonstrate support and to stand with Israel by putting together a program focused on Prayers of Grief, Healing and Hope.

“The event was well-attended and many speakers, including members of the Temple organizing committee and Israelis living in our Tri-County Area, read poems and prayers for remembrance, hope and peace,” said Myron Shapiro, chairman of the Temple Oct. 7 Committee.

The presentations were in memory of the victims, hostages and IDF and hope for survivors, families and future generations.

Rabbi, Zev Sonnenstein officiated and put together the program which included images of the victims of the brutal massacre including the blowing of the Shofar or Ram’s Horn with a call to “Pay Attention.”

Temple President Samantha Sherman led the choir and congregation in songs accompanied by Mary Ann Rockenbach. Debbie Dessert played Hatikvah (The Hope) on violin.

For more information on the Temple and ways to support Israel, go to tscfl.org.