80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Temple Shalom commemorates one year after Oct. 7 massacre

By Staff Report
Comments

The slaughter of hundreds of young Jews at a music festival and families living in nearby kibbutz villages on Oct. 7, 2023, by barbaric Hamas terrorists, were of such a magnitude, that as a Jewish congregation, Temple Shalom of Central Florida, felt compelled to not only commemorate this event but also demonstrate support and to stand with Israel by putting together a program focused on Prayers of Grief, Healing and Hope.

“The event was well-attended and many speakers, including members of the Temple organizing committee and Israelis living in our Tri-County Area, read poems and prayers for remembrance, hope and peace,” said Myron Shapiro, chairman of the Temple Oct. 7 Committee.

Temple Shalom leaders commemorated that one year has past since the horrific attacks of Oct. 7, 2023
Temple Shalom leaders commemorated the fact that one year has passed since the horrific attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

The presentations were in memory of the victims, hostages and IDF and hope for survivors, families and future generations.

Rabbi, Zev Sonnenstein officiated and put together the  program which included images of the victims of the brutal massacre including the blowing of the Shofar or Ram’s Horn with a call to “Pay Attention.”

Temple President Samantha Sherman led the choir and congregation in songs accompanied by Mary Ann Rockenbach. Debbie Dessert played Hatikvah (The Hope) on violin.

For more information on the Temple and ways to support Israel, go to tscfl.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos