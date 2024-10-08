82.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
The Villages updates list of golf courses closed for stormwater management

By Staff Report
The following championship and executive golf courses in The Villages will be closed until further notice for stormwater management in anticipation of Hurricane Milton:

Championship

  • Orange Blossom Hills
  • Hacienda Hills
  • Glenview
  • Havana
  • Evans Prairie
  • Bonifay
  • Belle Glade
  • Southern Oaks

Executive

  • Bogart
  • Bacall
  • Sandhill
  • Turtle Mound
  • Palmetto
  • Sweetgum
  • Mangrove
  • Volusia
  • Sarasota
  • Escambia
  • Okeechobee
  • Oakleigh
  • Roosevelt
  • Truman
  • Silver Lake
  • Mira Mesa
  • Sweetgum
  • Loblolly
  • Longleaf

