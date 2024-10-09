Commissioner’s vote creates uncertainty for money for fire departments

A “no” vote last month by departing Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller has put property tax revenue for both county fire departments in limbo.

The Florida Department of Revenue appears to require a unanimous vote to set tax rates for newly established taxing entities.

Miller voted against all budget resolutions last month including tax rates, which were approved on 4-1 votes. He will leave the board next month after his defeat in the August Republican primary by former commissioner Don Wiley.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey contacted the state revenue department about the problem. At least one other county made a similar inquiry and the department is expected to issue a legal opinion.

“We have yet to receive a formal opinion from the Department of Revenue,” she told commissioners Tuesday night.

She said the legal opinion will be advisory, but the worst scenario is that the county could be forced to refund money to taxpayers.

In an email to a Department of Revenue official, Rey wrote that she is “unable to identify the statutory basis that would require a unanimous vote to impose a new millage levy in a newly created (district).”

The tax collector will hold the revenue in escrow until the issue is resolved, which means less revenue is available now for both fire departments.

For Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the lower revenue results in six fewer positions and $259,845 less in operating costs.

Sumter County established new taxing districts for both fire departments in this year’s budget.

Outside The Villages, property owners will pay 29 cents for $1,000 assessed valuation to support Sumter County Fire and EMS. Villagers will pay about 3 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to The Villages Public Safety Department, which provides fire and EMS services.