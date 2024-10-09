71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Vote for Harris? Vote for Trump? So many arguments for and against.
But here’s simple question that should make it easy to decide:
Do you think if Trump had stayed in office Russia would not have invaded Ukraine?
Hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives have been lost. If putting up with Trump’s obnoxious personality was the price of saving those lives, there’s your answer. I hope.
You don’t have to bring up the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Or whether Trump’s continued diplomacy in the Middle East would have prevented Oct. 7, and the subsequent warfare.
Isn’t saving human life, at every stage, more important than bickering over the rights of trans children, the rights of illegal migrants and other such nonsense?
I suspect I’ll be slammed in the Comments. But unless you think Trump would not have saved those precious lives, you don’t have the right.

Ted Seastrom
Hammock at Fenney

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages keeps growing with northern idiots

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident is worried that The Villages keeps growing with “northern idiots.”

Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has harsh criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos