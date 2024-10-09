Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

To the Editor:

Vote for Harris? Vote for Trump? So many arguments for and against.

But here’s simple question that should make it easy to decide:

Do you think if Trump had stayed in office Russia would not have invaded Ukraine?

Hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives have been lost. If putting up with Trump’s obnoxious personality was the price of saving those lives, there’s your answer. I hope.

You don’t have to bring up the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Or whether Trump’s continued diplomacy in the Middle East would have prevented Oct. 7, and the subsequent warfare.

Isn’t saving human life, at every stage, more important than bickering over the rights of trans children, the rights of illegal migrants and other such nonsense?

I suspect I’ll be slammed in the Comments. But unless you think Trump would not have saved those precious lives, you don’t have the right.

Ted Seastrom

Hammock at Fenney