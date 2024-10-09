71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

DUI hit-and-run suspect attempts to outrun police

By Staff Report
Comments
Antonio Giacoma Mannone
Antonio Giacoma Mannone

A drunk driving suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash tried to outrun police.

Antonio Giacomo Mannone, 28, of Belleview, was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash when his gold Honda passenger car was spotted at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

As a squad car neared Mannone’s vehicle, he accelerated and led the officer on a one-mile chase at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Other officers joined in the pursuit and Mannone pulled into a self-service car wash.

When an officer approached Mannone, the “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. The officer also noted that Mannone’s vehicle had front-end damage. An empty liquor bottle was found in a vehicle.

The Massachusetts native struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .197 and .210 blood alcohol content.

Mannone was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident warns Villages-News.com readers not to slam in the comments for expressing his opinion.

The Villages keeps growing with northern idiots

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident is worried that The Villages keeps growing with “northern idiots.”

Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has harsh criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos