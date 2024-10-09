DUI hit-and-run suspect attempts to outrun police

A drunk driving suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash tried to outrun police.

Antonio Giacomo Mannone, 28, of Belleview, was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash when his gold Honda passenger car was spotted at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

As a squad car neared Mannone’s vehicle, he accelerated and led the officer on a one-mile chase at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Other officers joined in the pursuit and Mannone pulled into a self-service car wash.

When an officer approached Mannone, the “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. The officer also noted that Mannone’s vehicle had front-end damage. An empty liquor bottle was found in a vehicle.

The Massachusetts native struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .197 and .210 blood alcohol content.

Mannone was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.