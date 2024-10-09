72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Local church housing greatest number of hurricane refugees and their pets

By Staff Report
Comments

A local church in Sumter County is housing the greatest number of hurricane refugees and their pets.

There were five shelters open in Sumter County as of 9 a.m. today.

A privately-run shelter is, thus far, handing the greatest number of people seeking shelter from Hurricane Milton. The Oxford Assembly of God at 12114 U.S. 301, which is open to the public, has 90 occupants and 10 pets.

The shelters operated by Sumter County are also taking in refugees:

• South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell has 89 occupants and 16 pets.

• Webster Elementary School, 349 S. Market Blvd., Webster has 31 occupants and five pets.

• Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Route 471, Bushnell has 48 occupants and five pets.

• The special needs shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood has 14 occupants and no pets.

All shelters are pet-friendly. Bring a crate or carrier for your pet(s), as well as sturdy leashes, food and any other supplies they will need.

For more information on sheltering in place, visit www.sumterprepares.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has harsh criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

Photos