Local church housing greatest number of hurricane refugees and their pets

A local church in Sumter County is housing the greatest number of hurricane refugees and their pets.

There were five shelters open in Sumter County as of 9 a.m. today.

A privately-run shelter is, thus far, handing the greatest number of people seeking shelter from Hurricane Milton. The Oxford Assembly of God at 12114 U.S. 301, which is open to the public, has 90 occupants and 10 pets.

The shelters operated by Sumter County are also taking in refugees:

• South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell has 89 occupants and 16 pets.

• Webster Elementary School, 349 S. Market Blvd., Webster has 31 occupants and five pets.

• Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Route 471, Bushnell has 48 occupants and five pets.

• The special needs shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood has 14 occupants and no pets.

All shelters are pet-friendly. Bring a crate or carrier for your pet(s), as well as sturdy leashes, food and any other supplies they will need.

For more information on sheltering in place, visit www.sumterprepares.com.