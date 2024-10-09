71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Masked homeless man arrested after harassing guests at local hotel

By Staff Report
Comments
Robert Allen Carrier
Robert Allen Carrier

A masked homeless man was arrested after allegedly harassing guests at a local hotel.

Robert Allen Carrier, 37, was wearing a red cowboy hat and a golden skull mask when he set up “a homeless camp underneath the stairs” Saturday at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began harassing guests and broke several lights at the hotel by removing them from the wall. The hotel’s night manager called law enforcement.

When police arrived, they found Carrier sleeping under the stairs and wearing the mask, “attempting to conceal his identity,” the report said. The lights, stolen from the hotel, were found in his backpack.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and wearing a mask in public. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,750 bond.

Carrier has a previous criminal history. He was arrested in 2023 with a stolen shopping cart. He was arrested in 2022 with a bag of marijuana in his pocket,

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident warns Villages-News.com readers not to slam in the comments for expressing his opinion.

The Villages keeps growing with northern idiots

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident is worried that The Villages keeps growing with “northern idiots.”

Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has harsh criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Government employees working in Brownwood will add to traffic and overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina reader reacts to news that The Villages District Government will pay $1.5 million in rent each year to the Developer to move the bulk of its employees from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

Stupid people voting for stupider people

A Village of Chatham resident says she cannot understand why any American would vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos