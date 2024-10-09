Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

To the Editor:

Numerous national news outlets are reporting Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the House is refusing to call back House members to approve additional emergency funding to FEMA. Why? Because he thinks FEMA, has enough money to get through November, even as a major hurricane, Milton, bears down on the western coast of Florida as a CAT 5 hurricane. I can see it now, FEMA will run short and Trump, Johnson, DeSantis will blame it on two things, climate change is fake news and it’s all the woke Democrats’ fault.

Ray Dube

Haciendas at Mission Hills