Wednesday, October 9, 2024
The Villages offers hurricane-related update on trash pickup

By Staff Report
Sanitation services provided by Jacobs for residents in all areas of The Villages (excluding those within the Town of Lady Lake and unincorporated Lake County areas) for Thursday, Oct. 10 are canceled. For those affected, collection will occur on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Bulk pickups provided by Jacobs have been canceled for the rest of the week. Bulk pickups can be pre-scheduled for the coming week by calling Utility Billing Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.

The Town of Lady Lake has offered information for Waste Management customers.

