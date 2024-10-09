Toni Marie Williamson

Of Oxford, Florida, age 43, died Friday, October 4, 2024 in Grand Blanc.

Visitation 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road.

Toni was born in Flint, Michigan on November 23, 1980, the daughter of Richard Murphy and Tamara Trim. On April 3, 2021 she married Michael Jerry Williamson in East Tawas, Michigan. Toni was a student at Southern New Hampshire University studying Substance Abuse & Addiction Counseling.

Toni was of the Orthodox Christian faith. Toni enjoyed traveling between Michigan and Florida with her husband and winning at the casino. Toni loved watching the wildlife in their backyard when they lived in Oscoda. Toni and her support dog, Hancock, were inseparable since the day Hancock joined the family. Toni loved her daughters immeasurably; and looked forward to their nightly conversations.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Jerry Williamson of Oxford, FL; mother, Tamara (Donald) Ellzey of Cedar Bluff, AL; father, Richard Delbert Murphy Jr. of Flint; children, Alexis Ayala of Durand, MI, Kaydence Heathcoat of Swartz Creek, MI, Amayiah Heathcoat of Swartz Creek, MI; brother, Cody (Lorraine) Frye of Montrose, MI; sister-in-law, Shameka Doan; step-sister, Amber Ellzey of Hattiesburg, MS; grandmother, Charlotte Coutcher of Flint, MI; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and best friend, Jacqulyn Crawford. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard David Murphy, Timothy Gary Murphy and uncle, Wade Trim.