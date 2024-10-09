Villager armed with large knife allegedly threatens husband

A Villager was arrested after allegedly threatening her husband when she was armed with a large knife.

Bonnie Kay Schnorr, 71, of the Village of Pinellas, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after threatening her husband of 20 years, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband told deputies that Schnorr woke up at about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and was “muttering to herself.” She became “agitated” and walked to the kitchen, where she retrieved a knife. As she stood in the bedroom, she threatened to cut her husband “on the neck and stomach,” the report said. She was armed with the knife for about one hour and 10 minutes before she agreed to call her daughter. The daughter contacted law enforcement.

The daughter and Schnorr’s husband said she has been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease for about four years. She also has had neurological dementia for about a year and a half.

When Schnorr spoke to deputies, she retrieved the large-handled knife from a holder in the kitchen. She said she was concerned her husband wanted to “put her in a mental health facility.”

Schnorr was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond. Sumter County Court records indicated that if Schnorr posts bond, she will be forbidden from having contact with her husband.