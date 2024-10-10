77.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Abuse suspect arrested after three-month-old puppy injured

By Staff Report
A man was arrested after allegedly harming a three-month-old puppy.

The puppy, officially documented as Rose #A5175 in a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to the Jumper Creek Veterinary Clinic in Bushnell, where a veterinarian found the dog had suffered “severe bruising on the left ear and side of the face.” Rose had a “bugling eye” which had “no reflex.”

The dog’s owner, 35-year-old David Alan Combs, who is homeless, had been walking the dog on Oct. 3 near West Highlands Street in Bushnell, when a woman driving a car witnessed Combs attacking the dog. She stopped her car and confronted him.

Combs claimed the dog refused to walk on a leash. He said he leaned down to pick up the dog, but the dog bit him on the hand. He admitted he struck the dog because it bit him.

Combs was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty and drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

Rose was turned over to Sumter County Animal Services.

