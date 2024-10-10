An invitation to Robert Nyce to come to a meeting

To the Editor:

In response to all of Mr. Nyce’s editorials about the Lady Lake Town Commission:

Why don’t you come out from behind your key board and come to the town commission meetings? You have a lot of things to say but I have never seen you come to a meeting and address the commissioners about any of it. I have addressed the fact that most of the time I am the only resident of Lady Lake that attends the meetings and would appreciate another voice from a current resident.

And while you’re at it, bring some other residents with you. I am sure we would all like to hear what you have to say so as they say come on down and give your opinion.I look forward to meeting you at the next Commission meeting Oct. 21 6 p.m. at Lady Lake Town Hall. I also look forward to hearing what you have to say about the way things are done in the Town of Lady Lake.

Richard Masso

Lady Lake