Thursday, October 10, 2024
Don’t be a victim of price gouging in aftermath of hurricane

By Villages-News Editorial
Don’t be a victim of price gouging in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Attorney General Ashley Moody extended Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following a state of emergency declaration for areas of the state preparing for Tropical Storm Milton. As recovery begins, the hotline remains active.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information on price gouging, access Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.

Recovery after a severe storm can be a strenuous process, and scammers may attempt to take advantage of victims. To avoid falling for scams that may occur in the aftermath of a storm, view Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: After the Storm by clicking here.

