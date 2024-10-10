Duke Energy and SECO warn customers it could take time to restore power

SECO Energy and Duke Energy Florida are warning their customers that power restoration could take some time in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, SECO Energy had 85,000 customers out of service. Complete power restoration is expected to take multiple days, the company said.

Duke Energy Florida is reporting approximately 850,000 power outages, as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm overnight. As customers can safely return home, the company expects outage numbers to continue to increase. Duke Energy Florida is conducting damage assessment as weather and road conditions allow and will soon begin what is anticipated to be a lengthy restoration process.

“Hurricane Milton barreled through our state with a devastating intensity, leaving behind a trail of destruction that we, and many Floridians, can’t yet fully comprehend,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “Our crews will continue to assess the damage to our infrastructure and equipment, which is a critical first step in the overall power restoration process. As with any storm of this magnitude, we encourage our customers to prepare for extended outages, and we thank them for their patience.”

Learn more about restoration at duk.us/19.