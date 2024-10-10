71.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 10, 2024
type here...

Duke Energy and SECO warn customers it could take time to restore power

By Staff Report
Comments

SECO Energy and Duke Energy Florida are warning their customers that power restoration could take some time in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, SECO Energy had 85,000 customers out of service. Complete power restoration is expected to take multiple days, the company said.

Duke Energy Florida is reporting approximately 850,000 power outages, as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm overnight. As customers can safely return home, the company expects outage numbers to continue to increase. Duke Energy Florida is conducting damage assessment as weather and road conditions allow and will soon begin what is anticipated to be a lengthy restoration process.

“Hurricane Milton barreled through our state with a devastating intensity, leaving behind a trail of destruction that we, and many Floridians, can’t yet fully comprehend,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “Our crews will continue to assess the damage to our infrastructure and equipment, which is a critical first step in the overall power restoration process. As with any storm of this magnitude, we encourage our customers to prepare for extended outages, and we thank them for their patience.”

Learn more about restoration at duk.us/19

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

An invitation to Robert Nyce to come to a meeting

A Lady Lake resident who has become a regular at town commission meetings, invites a fellow resident to an upcoming commission meeting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stupid people voting for Harris/Walz? Let’s get informed, please

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer and offers a reminder about the Trump White House years.

Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident warns Villages-News.com readers not to slam in the comments for expressing his opinion.

The Villages keeps growing with northern idiots

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident is worried that The Villages keeps growing with “northern idiots.”

Mike Johnson’s failure to plan

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has harsh criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Photos