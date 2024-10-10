77.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Husband allegedly attacks wife for ‘blaming him for everything’

By Staff Report
Jared Woolley
Jared Woolley

A husband allegedly attacked his wife for “blaming him for everything.”

Jared Scott Woolley, 40, of Summerfield, was arrested on a charge of battery Monday after he allegedly pushed his wife into a door and head butted her in the nose, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Jersey native said he and his wife had been arguing and he was “upset” because she was “blaming him for everything.” Woolley, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds, admitted he’d pushed his wife, because she was “upsetting” him.

The wife told deputies that Woolley said he wanted a divorce and was loading up his items. She said he began throwing items in the garage, breaking them. EMS personnel were also summoned to the couple’s home, but the wife declined treatment for her injuries.

Woolley was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

