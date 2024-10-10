68.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Local officials assessing damage in wake of Hurricane Milton

By Staff Report
Local officials are assessing damage in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The biggest issue in the tri-county area appears to be power outages. SECO Energy and Duke Energy have reported numerous outages in the area. Across Florida, more than 3 million residents were said to be without power.

Sumter County shelters reportedly took in hundreds of residents as well as their pets. The shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds had filled to capacity by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Sumter County officials reported a degradation in mobile phone services overnight.

All area counties are encouraging residents to stay home or remain in place as damage is being assessed.

Lake County officials reported that the Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes were closed this morning between Mile Markers 280 and 289 due to unsafe travel conditions.

Share your status or storm damage photos at news@villages-news.com

