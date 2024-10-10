Resources available to those who need cleanup help after hurricane

There will be much clean up and repair work needed after Hurricane Milton for Sumter County residents and businesses. Many residents and businesses will need assistance with those efforts.

Two services are available that residents can use to get volunteer and hired professionals to help take care of clean up and repair activities. Residents and businesses can contact Crisis Cleanup at 844-965-1386 or Hope Florida at 833-GET-HOPE (438-4673).

“Both of these services can help individuals reach dedicated volunteers and qualified businesses with after-the-storm needs,” according to a news release from Sumter County.