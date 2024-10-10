Stupid people voting for Harris/Walz? Let’s get informed, please

To the Editor:

Deborah,

Guess you missed the first four years of Trump. I certainly did not!

The Republican Party is not the Republican Party of years before Trump. There appears to be people that hang on to the ideals of the old GOP, while a new GOP is leading the Trump flock in a different direction. It is evidenced by the many Republicans that understand it and are leaving the party and/or are stating that they will not support Donald Trump for another four years as it would ” destroy our democracy.”

Why does Donald Trump need to talk to Putin seven times since he left office? Are they of like minds? I am sure it makes some people wonder.

How can Trump be a good businessman when he was bankrupted four times? Smart people pay their bills!

Why has he been in and out of court so many times and keeps coming up the loser? Lost election (60 challenges lost)? Convicted rapist? Boxes of U.S. Secret documents squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago (which is not resolved yet)? Campaign finance laws broken? Wasn’t there a Trump University scandal?

While campaigning Trump says he “wants the border issues solved.” If so, why did he ask GOP members of Congress NOT to support a strong, bipartisan, border bill? The answer is telling… He wanted to run on border disaster. Where is the wall that Mexico was going to purchase, according to him? Did you know that Biden and Harris said, “They would have signed the strict, bipartisan, border bill if it came to their desks?” Who is causing the suffering? The problem with illegal immigrants could have been solved sooner, but now it is being made a campaign issue.

Why did Trump give corporate American a tax cut for 10 years that was put on the credit card? The old, GOP in the past normally wanted to “balance” the budget. They did not accomplish it. Now all of us are repaying the debt.

Why does anyone want a criminal in the highest office of our country that will pardon people that caused disruption to the peaceful transfer of power… and were responsible for killing guards who were defending our capital building and legislators on January Sixth? I am sure that Mike Pence did not like the calls to hang him. How does the word “revenge” fit into “civil” dialogue and for a candidate for President of the United States? It does not. What are we teaching our future generations? It is certainly not Christian love and respect of each other. Is it hate?

Abortion is an all encompassing word. It gets a bad rap for ” killing live babies” at nine months and that that is the farthest from the truth. It doesn’t happen, that is and would be illegal. Why do women have to die because doctors are afraid to help them live? Since when does the government need to be in our lives when it comes to women’s healthcare? Why does there need to be reporting to the government about our pregnancies? They don’t. God will judge each individual’s decisions. No individual has to chose an abortion of any kind if their religious beliefs say “No.” How many miscarriages have you had? I had three. How many tubal pregnancies did you have? I had two that almost killed me. How many unsuccessful IVFs have you had? I had three? It was my greatest desire to have a large family, but it was not in the cards for me. Not every one discusses their decision for not having children, because it is no one’s business! Does that make it alright to call a woman a “Cat Lady” because she does not have children of her own? Is she less humble because of children? The answer is “Certainly not” to both questions. Oh, BTW, will Viagra be next to eliminate or require?

Is it okay to make statements about legal, working immigrants in Springfield, Ohio for personal and political gain when the statements are not true? Those “admitted lies” caused huge problems in the town of Springfield, Ohio. Did Trump or Vance have the sense to know the problems they would cause? The answer is scary either way. This was no joking matter. The Ohio governor and Springfield officials said publicly, “There were no problems with the legal, green card, Haitian residents.” There was a labor problem and a company needed people to come to Springfield to work.

Were your relatives of past generations Native Americans? Mine were not. Mine came from Germany and immigrated to Cincinnati, Ohio. What is wrong with immigrants? Most are good, hard working people that have made this country stronger for generations. Yes, we can always pick out examples of bad apples, but by far it is not a large portion or all of them. Legal immigrants are looking for the same opportunities, safety and respect that we all desire. If you want a job and are willing to work hard, you will find one. Easiest way to solve the drug problem is not to buy the product… hard for some to do.

Well, let’s try to watch channels other than Fox News and News Max to broaden your information bank. You actually might then understand why so many former and present Republicans are sounding a warning.

Further, The practice of name calling does not become anyone. Name calling is a desperate attempt to boost one up at the expense of another, so is bullying. BTW…why does Trump feel that need to degrade, bullying and name call? Are those good examples for your children and grandchildren? Not mine. Does that behavior lend itself to peace or turmoil?

The clock is ticking. Regardless the election outcome, we ALL will have to deal with the results. Let’s make them good results. Working together is far better than fighting.

Sandra Fuller

Village of Glenbrook