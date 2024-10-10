The response to the storm tells the whole story

To the Editor:

If you haven’t noticed the different responses to the two recent devastating storms between the Biden-Harris administration and the Trump-Vance team, you don’t have eyes, ears, or two functioning brain cells. Biden-Harris have communicated with all the governors, mayors, and other local leaders to offer money, people, resources, and whatever is needed to help the people impacted by these storms. The Trump-Vance team have offered lies, conspiracy theories, and racist remarks that clearly hurt the people impacted by the storm AND the workers on the ground in their 24/7 effort to help. Biden-Harris have shown leadership. Trump-Vance have shown who they really are. Both sides are not the same.

Shirley Schantz

Village of Sanibel