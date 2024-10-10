The Villages begins cleaning up after Hurricane Milton

The Villages has begun cleaning up after Hurricane Milton.

There was plenty of evidence of Milton’s unwelcome visit to The Villages, including the flooded boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

In addition, there was some flooding at tunnels, blocked multi-modal paths, evidence of ground collapse and plenty of pond fronds on pathways and in common areas.

Crews were already on cleanup duty by Thursday afternoon.

District Property Management is leading the charge, but warned it could take several days to get everything cleaned up.