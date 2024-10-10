74.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 10, 2024
The Villages begins cleaning up after Hurricane Milton

By Staff Report
The Villages has begun cleaning up after Hurricane Milton.

There was plenty of evidence of Milton’s unwelcome visit to The Villages, including the flooded boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

A tree was down, blocking the multi-modal path along Buena Vista Boulevard near Creekside Landing
The gate entrance box topped over during Hurricane Milton at Bridgeport at Laurel Valley
In addition, there was some flooding at tunnels, blocked multi-modal paths, evidence of ground collapse and plenty of pond fronds on pathways and in common areas.

This tunnel was flooded near the Village of Virginia Trace
This tunnel was flooded near the Village of Bonnybrook.
There appeared to be some ground collapse at Richmond Drive and Talley Ridge Drive in the Village of Belle Aire.
Palm fronds were down near the Edgewater Bungalows
Crews were already on cleanup duty by Thursday afternoon.

District Property Management is leading the charge, but warned it could take several days to get everything cleaned up.

