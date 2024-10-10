The Villages Sons of American Revolution to hear program on Ben Franklin

The Villages Sons of American Revolution will have its past-president, Dr. Donald Wyman, presenting the program at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Wyman will be speaking about the life of Benjamin Franklin, a true American patriot. Franklin was an American printer, publisher, author, inventor, scientist, and diplomat. He helped draft the Declaration of Independence, and was one of its signers. Franklin represented the United States in France during the American Revolution, and was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention when the US Constitution was being written.

Wyman, received his PhD from Maryland University in Education Technology: The Art & Science of How People Learn. Don is a US Army Veteran, Central Intelligence Agency retiree after 22 years, and a 16-year resident of the Villages. He has served as rresident of at least six Villages Clubs, including this SAR Chapter. Don is an Author, Portrait Painter, Athlete, Historian, Board Certified Ballroom Dance Instructor, and creator of 215 different Powerpoint educational programs. He recently became an international presenter for the Viking Ocean Cruise Lines.

Visitors are welcome.