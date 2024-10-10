Villagers asked to flush toilets less in wake of hurricane

Villagers are being asked to flush their toilets less in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The Villages District Government is asking residents to “avoid all unnecessary potable water use in your home as it must be treated at the sewer treatment plants.”

That includes flushing toilets and running washing machines.

“It is important that we reserve capacity and energy to provide a faster recovery. This conservation also assists us with the storage limitation issue now associated with this treated reclaimed water,” The Villages District Government said in a statement.

In addition, it was announced that irrigation will continue to run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas. Opening fire hydrants may also be utilized to attempt to lower water levels.