74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 10, 2024
type here...

Villagers asked to flush toilets less in wake of hurricane

By Staff Report
Comments

Villagers are being asked to flush their toilets less in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The Villages District Government is asking residents to “avoid all unnecessary potable water use in your home as it must be treated at the sewer treatment plants.”

That includes flushing toilets and running washing machines.

“It is important that we reserve capacity and energy to provide a faster recovery. This conservation also assists us with the storage limitation issue now associated with this treated reclaimed water,” The Villages District Government said in a statement.

In addition, it was announced that irrigation will continue to run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas. Opening fire hydrants may also be utilized to attempt to lower water levels.

  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The response to the storm tells the whole story

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs the response to the storm by the Biden-Harris administration and the Trump Vance team. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An invitation to Robert Nyce to come to a meeting

A Lady Lake resident who has become a regular at town commission meetings, invites a fellow resident to an upcoming commission meeting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stupid people voting for Harris/Walz? Let’s get informed, please

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer and offers a reminder about the Trump White House years.

Don’t slam me in Comments for what I have to say

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident warns Villages-News.com readers not to slam in the comments for expressing his opinion.

The Villages keeps growing with northern idiots

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident is worried that The Villages keeps growing with “northern idiots.”

Photos