Anthony Ribeiro

Anthony R. Ribeiro, passed away, much too soon, on September 27, 2024, at the age of 57. Tony was born and raised in Avon, MA to Manuel “Butch” Ribeiro and the late Marianne (Ribeiro) Mello. In 2005, Tony followed his Uncle Tony and Aunt Peggy DiRenzo to the warmer weather of The Villages in Florida, where he lived for most of the last 19 years. He most recently lived and worked in the nearby city of Belleview, FL.

We will miss his irresistible laugh, contagious charisma and goofball humor. To his family he was always “Toe” or “Toto” but to many of his friends he was “Sato” after an old Saturday Night Live skit, but he was also a beloved dad, brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and papa.

Tony was a talented musician who played lead guitar in many local rock bands over the years. He was also an avid golfer who spent as much time playing as he did working at several area golf courses over the last few years. Tony was a bit of a jack-of-all-trades. He dabbled in many jobs from selling tires, doing auto body, auto detailing, painting houses, roofing…. you name it – he did it.

Tony was a kind and easy-going guy who would give the shirt off his back, or in this situation, a well-used liver or kidney to anyone in need. We were proud to honor Tony’s selfless wishes to donate his organs so that several people may have a second chance at life.

Tony is survived by his children, Michael Ribeiro of Taunton, MA, Amanda Berg (Josh) of Rehoboth, MA, Jessica Richards (Nick) of Raynham, MA and grandchildren, Collin, Finley and Charlotte. He is also survived by his brother Gregory Ribeiro (Linda) of Taunton, MA, his nephews, Daniel Ribeiro (Laura), Christopher Ribeiro (Laura) and niece Elizabeth Richardson (Ian), and his great nephews and nieces. In addition, his dad and stepmom, Butch and Maryellen (Mell) Ribeiro of Middleboro, MA. Tony will also be reunited in heaven with his mom, Marianne (Ribeiro) Mello.

He will be sadly missed by his Uncle Tony DiRenzo of Wildwood, FL, and his Aunt Peggy DiRenzo of The Villages, FL, who treated him as their fourth son, and by his cousins, Anthony DiRenzo, Mark DiRenzo (Dorothy), and Richard DiRenzo. In addition, Tony’s Auntie Gerri Leahy, Uncle Russell Ribeiro (Pamela) and cousins, Nicole Ribeiro and Carly Tedeschi (Evan) and Stephen Feroli.

He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Jill VanDusen of The Villages, FL. He and Jill shared a love for their several dogs, namely, their Frenchie’s, Sven, who was waiting for him at the end of the rainbow bridge, and Viggo. Tony, Sven and Viggo enjoyed many a nap together in their favorite chair.

Tony was loved by so many friends and extended family. His humor, smile, and laugh will be forever missed by those lucky enough to have known him.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to a celebration of Tony’s life on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lafayette Club, 18 Lakeview Ave., Taunton, MA.