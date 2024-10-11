Bravo for the people who designed The Villages!

To the Editor:
To the engineers who designed this community, thank you! No flooding, no loss of power, no problems with sewer systems. I cannot say that for many places in Sumter County.
Edmund Schaeffer
Village of Gilchrist
To the Editor:
To the engineers who designed this community, thank you! No flooding, no loss of power, no problems with sewer systems. I cannot say that for many places in Sumter County.
Edmund Schaeffer
Village of Gilchrist
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.