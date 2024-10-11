68.4 F
The Villages
Friday, October 11, 2024
Bravo for the people who designed The Villages!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

To the engineers who designed this community, thank you! No flooding, no loss of power, no problems with sewer systems. I cannot say that for many places in Sumter County.

Edmund Schaeffer
Village of Gilchrist

 

Photos