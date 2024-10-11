81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Ex-boyfriend arrested after alleged attack sparked by jealousy

By Staff Report
Comments
Roy Jason Rott
Roy Jason Rott

An ex-boyfriend was arrested after an alleged attack reportedly sparked by jealousy.

Roy Jason Rott, 51, of Ocklawaha, was arrested on a charge of battery Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Rott said he had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home in advance of Hurricane Milton to take her some propane. Their relationship had ended about a year ago and Rott had been arrested three years ago for allegedly battering the woman, according to an arrest report.

Rott had reportedly been drinking and they began to argue. The woman told deputies that Rott accused her of having sexual relations with another man. He called her “derogatory” names. She told him to leave and he slapped her hand that was holding a coffee cup. He stumbled backward and hit the floor.

Rott got up and got into his vehicle. He “burned out” the grass in front of the woman’s home as he drove away.

The Illinois native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, due to the fact he is already on probation for a conviction of being in possession of a firearm while a convicted felon.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Vote wisely or say goodbye to Social Security and Medicare

A Village of Glenbrook resident warns that your vote on Nov. 5 could determine the survival of Social Security and Medicare. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bravo for the people who designed The Villages!

A Village of Gilchrist resident offers praise for the designers of The Villages as the community withstood the wrath of Hurricane Milton.

Trump is a disgrace

A Lady Lake reader contends that former President Trump is the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history.

The response to the storm tells the whole story

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs the response to the storm by the Biden-Harris administration and the Trump Vance team. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An invitation to Robert Nyce to come to a meeting

A Lady Lake resident who has become a regular at town commission meetings, invites a fellow resident to an upcoming commission meeting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos