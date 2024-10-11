Ex-boyfriend arrested after alleged attack sparked by jealousy

An ex-boyfriend was arrested after an alleged attack reportedly sparked by jealousy.

Roy Jason Rott, 51, of Ocklawaha, was arrested on a charge of battery Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Rott said he had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home in advance of Hurricane Milton to take her some propane. Their relationship had ended about a year ago and Rott had been arrested three years ago for allegedly battering the woman, according to an arrest report.

Rott had reportedly been drinking and they began to argue. The woman told deputies that Rott accused her of having sexual relations with another man. He called her “derogatory” names. She told him to leave and he slapped her hand that was holding a coffee cup. He stumbled backward and hit the floor.

Rott got up and got into his vehicle. He “burned out” the grass in front of the woman’s home as he drove away.

The Illinois native was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, due to the fact he is already on probation for a conviction of being in possession of a firearm while a convicted felon.