70.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Golf cart driver arrested after spotted near local bar

By Staff Report
Comments
Guy Harvard Aldret
Guy Harvard Aldret

A golf cart driver was arrested after his golf cart was spotted driving in an unauthorized area near a bar.

Guy Harvard Aldret, 58, of Summerfield, was driving the golf cart at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of SE Hwy. 42 and U.S. Hwy. 441 near DJ & Gina’s when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed the golf cart was traveling in an area where golf carts are not permitted. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Aldret told the deputy he had dropped off his girlfriend. He admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy found that Aldret’s license has been revoked since 2004, for numerous offenses including driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Vote wisely or say goodbye to Social Security and Medicare

A Village of Glenbrook resident warns that your vote on Nov. 5 could determine the survival of Social Security and Medicare. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bravo for the people who designed The Villages!

A Village of Gilchrist resident offers praise for the designers of The Villages as the community withstood the wrath of Hurricane Milton.

Trump is a disgrace

A Lady Lake reader contends that former President Trump is the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history.

The response to the storm tells the whole story

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs the response to the storm by the Biden-Harris administration and the Trump Vance team. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An invitation to Robert Nyce to come to a meeting

A Lady Lake resident who has become a regular at town commission meetings, invites a fellow resident to an upcoming commission meeting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos