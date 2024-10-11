Golf cart driver arrested after spotted near local bar

A golf cart driver was arrested after his golf cart was spotted driving in an unauthorized area near a bar.

Guy Harvard Aldret, 58, of Summerfield, was driving the golf cart at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of SE Hwy. 42 and U.S. Hwy. 441 near DJ & Gina’s when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed the golf cart was traveling in an area where golf carts are not permitted. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Aldret told the deputy he had dropped off his girlfriend. He admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy found that Aldret’s license has been revoked since 2004, for numerous offenses including driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,500 bond.