Friday, October 11, 2024
Golf courses in The Villages to remain closed for post-storm recovery

By Staff Report
All championship and executive golf courses will be closed until further notice for post-storm recovery and stormwater mitigation efforts.

It may take several days to weeks to reopen all executive golf courses.

The Villages District Government has announced that updates will be provided as reopening procedures and post-storm evaluations take place.

Tee times will not be scheduled until post-storm assessments have been made and courses are deemed safe for play.

As of Friday, Oct. 11:

· Golf & Tennis/Academy Operations will reopen for normal business operations

· Golf & Tennis Shops will reopen for normal business operations

· Tee Times Office will reopen for normal business operations

· Driving Ranges will reopen based on post-storm evaluations

 

