Lawsuits seek to overturn Sumter County’s higher fire assessment fees

Four lawsuits filed by Sumter County businesses seek to overturn the county’s higher fire assessment fees in this year’s budget.

Several businesses seek an injunction to halt collection of the fees, which they claim were not enacted legally.

If the lawsuits succeed, it would severely drain financial support for Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The cases will be heard by Fifth Circuit Judge Michelle Morley.

In response to the lawsuits, County Attorney Jennifer Rey seeks a declaratory judgment that the fees are “valid and lawful” as well as costs and other relief determined by the court. She also filed a motion to consolidate two of the lawsuits.

Businesses filing the lawsuits include Breezy Oaks and Paradise Oaks recreational vehicle parks of Bushnell, Oak Valley RV Resort of Webster, Bushnell Storage and Florida RV Village of Wildwood.

In its complaint, Florida RV Village claims the assessments are illegal because they are property-based fees that will fund medical care and transport.

“Emergency services and medical transportation has been uniformly held to be personal and are not benefits to the property,” the complaint stated. “Therefore, such services cannot be the basis for a non ad-valorem assessment.”

Rey disputed the claims, writing that the assertion “constitutes a conclusion of law and not an allegation of fact.”

The complaint also noted that fire calls account for about 5 percent of the department’s total incidents and the rest are medical.

It also alleged that a 10-year average used as a basis for the assessments was “arbitrary” and “not fairly and reasonably apportioned to the benefits received.”

Rey wrote that the 10-year average smooths year-to-year fluctuations.

Last year, all property owners paid $125 per parcel in fire assessment fees.

This year, the fees are much higher for businesses because they are based on square footage. Sumter County homeowners will pay $355.58 per parcel while villagers will pay $320.71 per parcel.

Some businesses were assessed $25,000 or much more.

Campground owners say their assessments were unfair because they were based on 600 square feet per site, which are not occupied for part of the year.

Another threat to financial support for both county fire departments came from a “no” vote last month by outgoing Commissioner Oren Miller.

The Florida Department of Revenue maintains that a unanimous vote is required on the first tax rates for newly established entities. The two fire department taxing districts were established last year and the tax-rate resolution was approved on a 4-1 vote.

At worst, the department could require the county to refund collected tax revenue to property owners.

Rey has requested a legal opinion from the revenue department on the issue.