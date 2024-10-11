Robert Carr

Robert Daniel Carr, “Bob”, of The Villages, FL peacefully passed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Bob, also known to family and friends as: Dad, Daddy, Papa, Grandpa, Chief, Big Guy, and North Star was preceded by his parents, James and Lucy (Schmalstieg) Carr, his brother Jack, his sisters Rita and Mary Ann.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 31, 1954, Bob moved to Victorville, California with his family. While in California, he worked as a cook at Toppers Steakhouse where he met his wife of 51 years, Jackie Lynn (Shipp) Carr. Following in his older brother Jack’s footsteps, he became a fireman. Bob thrived on career challenges and began a highly successful career when he joined the civil service fire department. He started his career at the Barstow Fire Department where he quickly advanced to station chief.

From there, he was stationed to Adak, Alaska and became the youngest assistant fire chief and then the youngest fire chief in the civil service. After Adak, his fire chief position took him to Sasebo, Japan; Oahu, Hawaii (twice); and Okinawa, Japan. Although he retired from the civil service at age 53, Bob was not one to retire easily. He then became a contractor and worked with fire departments in Sasebo, Japan; Kauai, Hawaii; and Kuwait until he finally retired (5th times a charm) at 65. Throughout his career, he mentored and advanced others in their careers within various fire departments.

He is survived by his loving wife Jackie, his daughter, Kristy and husband Richard and their two daughters: Kaitlyn and Rhianna of Mullica Hill, NJ; his son, Chadd and wife Yasuko and their three sons: Christian, Lawrence and Kendric of Gainesville, VA; his brothers Harry and James of Pittsburgh, PA; his fireman brother Tim of Port Ludlow, WA; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

True to his nature, Bob didn’t want a funeral or service. He wants a life celebration via an Irish wake. The family expects to hold the wake in May 2025 in The Villages, FL.