The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners will convene a special session at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. The meeting will be in Room 102.

Commissioners will consider extending the local state of emergency, which was declared in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Persons needing special assistance gaining access to the meeting should call (352) 689-4400 to make any special arrangements.