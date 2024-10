To the Editor:

Trump is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history.

He’s only become more disgraceful since 2016, and since 2020 he has been a bubbling cauldron of loathsome traits.

You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion in a toxic cult to believe that Donald Trump has ever been, in any sense, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or ethically fit to be president of the United States.

Steve Sutton

Lady Lake