Friday, October 11, 2024
Vacant home subject of public hearing for second time this year

By Meta Minton
A vacant home in The Villages has been found to be out of compliance for the second time this year.

The home of Karen Lewis at 1713 Carrera Drive in De La Vista North was back before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning at Savannah Center.

There is overgrown grass and weeds at this home at 1713 Carrera Drive.

The property was up before the board in May due to overgrown grass and weeds. The home was brought into compliance about a week later.

However, another complaint was received Aug. 21, once again because of overgrown grass and weeds.

Community Standards said the home is vacant and the homeowner has been unreachable. Community Standards has tried to contact the homeowner by phone, email, regular mail and certified, with no luck.

The offense at Lewis’ property is now considered a “re-occurring violation.” If the grass is not mowed and the weeds removed within seven days, the District will maintain the property at the cost of $250 per occurrence.

