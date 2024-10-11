Vote wisely or say goodbye to Social Security and Medicare

To the Editor:

Social Security, if it becomes any more social, it will drastically reduce its intended security. On Nov. 5, this country will either diminish the financial drain on hard-working Americans or further promote and subsidize the continuation of unfair distribution of assets. Should Kamala Harris be elected and initiate “Medicare for All” fixed income retired seniors will not only see Part B premium increases reduce their Social Security benefits but the possible denial or delay of medical care. If this seems farfetched read this excerpt from the (CBO) Congressional Budget Office’s “Budget Options – Volume I Health Care”: Option 96, (one of 115 reduction options)

“Among its disadvantages, this option could discourage some patients (particularly low-income patients) from seeking preventive medical care or from managing their chronic conditions under close medical supervision, which might negatively affect their health.”

Who may be low-income patients? The majority of seniors, living on a fixed budget! Recently the August 2024 Cost of Living Index (CPI) was delivered to the nation. Financial Guru’s claim the CPI has decreased somewhat; however, it is not a truism of actual consumer costs. The CPI does not include utilities, food, and a bane for seniors; one of their biggest outlays is the costs for medical goods and services. It is estimated a senior will spend more money on health care during last few years of their life than they did for the first 85 percent of their life. To what degree will the loss or decline of needed medical care negatively affect the health, and lifespan, of the aged?

Surprisingly, “CBO” offers no options for reducing Social Services operating costs. However, there are constant options offering unfunded assistance programs to the huge migrant population infiltrating the United States. Our government appears to be more fearful of an uprising of the masses the citizens of America are being forced to support, rather than be concerned with a weakening revolt from the ‘old geezers’ legislators can deny health care to, and in turn, cause many to meet their demise sooner. “Medicare for All” will be an aid to this end.

There is another more insidious reason seniors will be targeted. Monies will be needed for distribution to millions who’ve never contributed to the systems. Retirees have guaranteed income streams from Social Security or company retirement plan monitored by the government. These accounts are easily amendable and attachable through automatic deductions or unfavorable tax changes.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s original Social Security concept was to provide a few years of leisure for seniors. It was not designed to fund, SSI, Medicaid, Nutrition or Family Assistance, and Children’s Health Insurance. For the past forty years the government has robbed this trust fund to pay for other unfunded social programs. In 1981 Treasury Secretary, Donald F. Regan said, “Allowing workers to establish IRAs would help the Social Security problem.” Officials knowing Social Security was in peril did very little except to keep this fact from the public. However, within three years Social Security benefits became taxable. In addition to taxation this ‘Entitlement’ has seen huge increases in premiums. In the last 16 years, Medicare Part B premiums have increased over 55 percent. These premiums will continue to increase at even a more rapid pace should the “Medicare for All” act be approved.

Beware, be advised, Nov. 5 may have a lasting and consequential effect on seniors well beyond assets being garnished to fund and feed millions of non-citizens. This day could also impact the quality of life we cherish in health care and longevity. Vote wisely – the remainder of our future depends on it.

Joel Kinsman

Village of Glenbrook